Local organization provided free COVID testing on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID numbers remaining high around the Cape Fear, one local organization held a free COVID testing event Saturday on Rankin Street in Wilmington.

This is the fourth event of its kind the group has held over the past several months.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who received a COVID test also took home a free meal, with free clothes being available as well.

The group says their overall goal is to help out the community anyway they can, and that widespread free testing is even more important now that the vaccine is available only for one age group.

“We see spikes in the numbers, and our goal is to keep the community safe,” ‘So What Now? Inc.’ founder Tracion Flood said. “The vaccine is for 65 and older. With the spike in the numbers, we were hoping, our hope is to keep the community safe by providing free testing.”

Flood says they plan to continue to hold testing events periodically until the vaccine is available to all age groups.