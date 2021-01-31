Trump announces new impeachment legal team

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC News) — A day after all five of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team quit, a new team has been selected.

Trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will lead his impeachment defense team, according to a statement from Trump Sunday.

“It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution,” Schoen said in a statement.

“I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient,” Castor added. “A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

Trump’s former team, which was led by South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers, resigned in part because of disagreements over how to mount Trump’s defense, sources told ABC News. The lawyers had planned to argue the constitutionality of holding a trial given Trump is now a former president.

The Senate trial is scheduled to begin on the week of Feb. 8.