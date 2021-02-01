2021 UNCW Men’s Soccer season kicks-off Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW Head Men’s Soccer Coach Aidan Heaney has announced the Seahawks’ schedule for the 2021 spring season, which will feature 10 matches.

The regular season schedule begins on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with a 6 p.m. non-conference home game against UNCG and finishes on Friday, Apr. 9, at defending Colonial Athletic Association champion James Madison.

Schedule Notes