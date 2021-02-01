2021 UNCW Men’s Soccer season kicks-off Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW Head Men’s Soccer Coach Aidan Heaney has announced the Seahawks’ schedule for the 2021 spring season, which will feature 10 matches.
The regular season schedule begins on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with a 6 p.m. non-conference home game against UNCG and finishes on Friday, Apr. 9, at defending Colonial Athletic Association champion James Madison.
Schedule Notes
- The regular season schedule is split evenly with five home games and five road games.
- UNCW will be facing UNCG for the first time since Aug. 31, 2015, when the Seahawks earned a 2-1 road victory over the Spartans. The Seahawks hold an 8-6-2 advantage in the all-time series.
- The season opener against UNCG will mark the Seahawks’ first contest since Nov. 17, 2019, against James Madison in the CAA Championship, a span of 447 days.
- VCU visits the Port City on Saturday, Feb. 13, in the 23rd all-time meeting between the former CAA foes. The Seahawks and Rams will be facing each other for the third time in the last four seasons.
- Charlotte will host the Seahawks on Saturday, Feb. 20, marking the first time UNCW has visited the 49ers since 2015. It will also be the first meeting between the in-state foes since Sept. 20, 2016, when UNCW upset the fifth-ranked 49ers by a 2-0 result.
- UNCW has won four straight meetings against Duke ahead of a Feb. 26 contest at Koskinen Stadium. The Seahawks have outscored the Blue Devils by a 9-3 margin during the four-game win streak.
- The Seahawks will make their first visit to Coastal Carolina since 2017 on Saturday, Apr. 3. The teams have faced each other in each of the last three seasons with each team winning once, along with a 0-0 tie last year.
- The CAA’s nine men’s soccer teams will be split into two divisions during the 2021 spring season. The North Division will be comprised of Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra and Northeastern, while the South Division will include UNCW, James Madison, Charleston, William & Mary and Elon.
- As part of the league’s divisional alignment, each team will play a four-game league schedule. The South Division will have each team play against each other and the North Division will also play one game against each opponent in addition to a game against its closest geographical opponent.
- The CAA Championship, scheduled for Apr. 15-17 at Drexel, will feature the league’s top four teams, with the league champion earning an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament field.