‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow

NEW YORK (AP) — A sprawling, lumbering winter storm is walloping the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.

Snow piled up Monday from the Appalachians to New England, with the heaviest weather yet to come in many places. With flakes falling since Sunday evening, New York City and northern New Jersey braced for as much as 22 inches of snow, and parts of New England for a foot or more.

The National Weather Service warned that high winds winds and snowfall could persist into Tuesday in New York and Wednesday in New England.