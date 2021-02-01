Big non-conference games highlight UNCW Women’s Soccer schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chris Neal has announced the Seahawks’ 2021 spring schedule, which features 10 matches.
The schedule begins on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, with a 2 p.m. non-conference contest at UNCG and concludes on Saturday, Apr. 10, against Colonial Athletic Association rival James Madison at 1 p.m.
Schedule Notes:
- The Seahawks’ 2021 regular season schedule is split evenly with five home games and five road games.
- UNCW will be facing UNCG for the first time since earning a 4-3 victory on Aug. 26, 2018, at the UNCG Soccer Stadium. It will be the third time in the five-game series the Spartans have hosted the contest.
- The season opener against the Spartans will also mark the Seahawks’ first contest since Nov. 1, 2019, against James Madison in the CAA quarterfinals, a span of 464 days.
- NC State returns to the schedule for the first time since 2016 when the Wolfpack claimed a 2-0 victory at the UNCW Soccer Stadium. NC State owns a 6-0-0 lead in the series.
- The Seahawks will face Charlotte on Sunday, Feb. 21, in the first encounter between the two in-state rivals since Aug. 31, 2014, when UNCW posted a 4-2 triumph over the 49ers.
- UNCW faces Coastal Carolina for the third straight season when the two teams square off on Sunday, Feb. 28, in Wilmington. The Seahawks have won the last five meetings while allowing just one goal.
- Duke makes its first visit to the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 6, for a 2 p.m. contest. The Blue Devils have won both previous meetings with the Seahawks, including a 1-0 verdict in 2017.
- Former CAA rival Old Dominion makes a visit to the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Monday, Apr. 5, for the 24th all-time meeting against the Seahawks. The Seahawks have posted a 7-1-1 record in the last nine installments after a 1-1 tie on Sept. 7, 2017.
- The CAA’s 10 teams will be split into two divisions for the 2021 spring season. The North Division will be comprised of Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern and Towson, while the South Division will include UNCW, James Madison, Charleston, William & Mary and Elon.
- As part of the league’s divisional alignment, each team will play a four-game league schedule with one contest against each of its divisional opponents.
- The CAA Championship, which will be conducted at Towson on Apr. 15-17, will feature the league’s top four teams with the league champion earning an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.