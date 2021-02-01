Big non-conference games highlight UNCW Women’s Soccer schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chris Neal has announced the Seahawks’ 2021 spring schedule, which features 10 matches.

The schedule begins on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, with a 2 p.m. non-conference contest at UNCG and concludes on Saturday, Apr. 10, against Colonial Athletic Association rival James Madison at 1 p.m.

Schedule Notes: