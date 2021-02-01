Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office resumes fingerprinting for gun permits, employment

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fingerprinting for employment and concealed carry permits will resume next Monday in Bladen County.

“By putting further health and safety safeguards into place at the sheriff’s office, this will allow us to resume fingerprinting,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Putting off fingerprinting only puts us further behind. We will assign additional personnel and are attempting to procure additional fingerprinting equipment to help us catch up and provide this service to the citizens of Bladen County”.

At this time, BCSO will not be providing fingerprinting for residents who live outside of Bladen County. When making an appointment, you should make sure your driver’s license address is within Bladen County.

To schedule an appointment, contact Sheryl Young or Tracy Hatcher at (910) 862-6960.