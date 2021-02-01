Chick-fil-A manager speeds up drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine line after traffic backup

(CNN) — If anyone knows how to navigate a long drive-thru line, it’s Chick-fil-A.
A South Carolina town mayor called the fast-food chain to help a backup vaccine drive-thru.
The clinic was set up on January 22 for residents eligible for the vaccine, but shortly after opening the computer system handling registrations went down.
Hundreds of people had to wait in line for hours.
That’s when Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called in a professional nearby Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.
Walkowiak diagnosed the program and added additional volunteers to check-in people.
He turned that traffic jam into a smooth operation with a wait time of just 15 minutes.
More than 1,000 people received the vaccine that first day. When they go back for their second dose next week, Walkowiak will be back to lend his expertise.