County commissioner chair defends decision to receive vaccine early

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners have been under scrutiny since it was revealed last week they received the COVID-19 vaccine before they were eligible. On Monday, the commission chair once again defended that decision.

A county spokesperson says vaccinating the commissioners early was the result of a vial producing extra doses and people not showing up for their scheduled time.

- Advertisement -

Commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman released a statement last week saying in part: “It’s imperative that our board is healthy so we can make decisions and continue governing to keep our entire community healthy and safe.”

Following Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, she doubled down on her position.

“I want to make something really clear that if we were going to skip in line we would have gone on the first day,” Olson-Boseman said. “So we didn’t skip in line, we were provided doses that were extra just as our communications officer told you.”

Commissioner Rob Zapple also commented, saying he believes the focus should be on the need for more vaccine supply for everyone.

Click here for Olson-Boseman’s full statement and more on the story.