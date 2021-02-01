Free on line series to help families of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients

(WILMINGTON, NC) — A diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease can be weighty for many families, but there is help here in the Cape Fear. The Alzheimer’s Association has put together a free, three-part on line series to assist people when a loved one receives a dementia diagnosis. The goal is to help answer the myriad of questions families have, and give a sense of peace to those trying to navigate a new normal.

Peggy Best is director of Programs and Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter. She recently spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about the program, and how to access it here in North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

The free series is open to anyone with a recent diagnosis, their families, and care partners. If you just have a general interest in learning more about mental health issues associated with aging, the series is for you, too.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolinians. That number is expected to grow to 210,000 by 2025.

Classes run Feb. 10, 17 and 24 from noon-1:15pm. Classes are free, but registration is required by calling 1-800-272-3900 or visiting www.alz.org/nc .