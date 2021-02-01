Kure Beach votes on paid parking proposal

KURE BEACH, NC (StarNews) — The town of Kure Beach is moving forward with a proposal for its paid parking system.

After being the only town in New Hanover County to have free parking, the council unanimously approved a contract with Premium Parking Services to provide parking management during a Monday morning retreat.

The vote solidified a three-year contract that will change 632 currently-free parking spaces into paid parking spaces. Premium Parking will handle parking enforcement, equipment maintenance, revenue collection, citation management, complaint resolution, sale of parking passes, event parking and coordination with local businesses on parking matters.

The town’s parameters for its desired paid parking program, which are subject to change at the discretion of the Kure Beach Town Council, include enforcement beginning April 1 and ending Sept. 30 of each year. Enforcement hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all parking in town spaces would be free outside of this time frame.

