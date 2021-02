SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Numerous firefighters responded to a fire at a shopping center in Shallotte early Monday morning.

A fire official on the scene told WWAY that the call came in shortly after 6 a.m. from a shopping plaza in 4800 block of Main Street.

At least three businesses were damaged or severely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

We are working to get more information.