NHRMC, Novant Health partnership begins

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A year and a half after New Hanover County first mentioned the idea of selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center, today that idea is now a reality.

Monday marks the first day of NHRMC’s partnership with Novant Health, after Attorney General Josh Stein did not object to the sale of NHRMC to Novant with certain conditions.

According to a news release from New Hanover County, the sale of NHRMC from New Hanover County to Novant Health opens new opportunities for collaboration and growth as well as additional medical education and clinical capabilities through an expansion of NHRMC’s relationship with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine.

“We are excited to expand the Novant Health family to include New Hanover Regional Medical Center,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Throughout this process, Novant Health has been confident in the tremendous benefits this partnership would bring to the community: leading-edge, high-quality care closer to home, availability of care to underserved communities and lower health care costs. Looking forward, we are eager to hit the ground running and work with the local board and leadership team to identify our first steps to continue improving the health of those in New Hanover and surrounding communities.”

“I look forward to a remarkable future of health care in southeastern North Carolina,” said John Gizdic, president and CEO of NHRMC. “Some years from now, I know we will look back on today and appreciate how joining Novant Health launched greater opportunities to meet our growing region’s needs. Together, we will improve the health of our community by continuing and strengthening our focus on quality patient care and access for all.”

The process to sell NHRMC did not come without pushback. The idea of selling the county-owned hospital to a for-profit organization had some questioning whether services would remain the same and if those who are indigent will still receive services.

New Hanover Regional has said the region’s rapid population growth combined with changes in the industry require NHRMC to quickly adapt and grow. But NHRMC didn’t have the financial strength and infrastructure to do this at the pace required.