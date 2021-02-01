North Carolina parks saw record-breaking visitation in 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State Parks had record-breaking visitation last year.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Saturday that the high numbers underscore the public’s craving for outdoor space and exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.

State parks spokeswoman Katie Hall said that North Carolina’s 41 state parks and recreation areas had 19.8 million visitors in 2020. That is 400,000 more visitors than any other year on record. It’s also 1.2 million more visitors than in 2019.

The previous record for visitation was 19.4 million visitors in 2017.

But the increased crowds have led to increased challenges. They include overflowing parking lots, litter and damage to natural resources from heavier use of trails and popular sites.