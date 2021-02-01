One arrested, one wanted after hunters robbed, kidnapped in Maple Hill

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for one of the two suspects accused of kidnapping and robbing four hunters last week.

On January 28, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Webbtown Road in Maple Hill.

According to a news release, the four victims went duck hunting, when they returned to their vehicles two men were waiting for them.

The men took the four victims against their will and robbed the hunters of both money and weapons, after shooting one victim. This victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tyrese Daquon Lee, 26. Investigators have warrants in place for First Degree Kidnapping, three counts second degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon. More charges are pending.

The other suspect, James Farland Jr, is in custody of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office under a $300,000 bond for the charges of One Count First Degree Kidnapping, three counts second degree kidnapping, Assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. More charges are pending.

If anyone knows where Tyrese Daquon Lee is, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office (910) 259-1212 or call 911.