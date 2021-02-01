Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

MONTEGUT, LA (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but hit men instead ended up killing the sister of the man who hired them, as well as her neighbor.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday that neither Hope Nettleton nor Brittany Cormier was the person that two hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13.

Authorities on Friday arrested Andrew Eskine, Dalvin Wilson and Beaux Cormier on charges of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said the death penalty was “on the table.”

It wasn’t known if they had lawyers.