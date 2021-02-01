Suspect wanted in first Wilmington murder of 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police have obtained warrants for a suspect wanted in a weekend murder on Campbell Street.

Quaymir Conyers, 18, is wanted for first degree murder in the death of Parish McNeil, 31.

Police found McNeil suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Campbell Street on Sunday. McNeil was pronounced dead at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

If you see Conyers, call 911 immediately. All other information should be reported to the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or through the Wilmington, NC PD app.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident. This is the first homicide in Wilmington in 2021.