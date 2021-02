WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department investigators have determined the cause of the house fire that happened late last month.

It happened at a home on North 6th Street on Monday, January 25.

Investigators said the fire started in the rear of the home, and ruled it accidental and electrical failure in nature.

Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston said the homeowner credits her dog with saving her life.