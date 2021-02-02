Arts Council fundraises for life-sized bronze statue of Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is an effort to get $100,000 together to pay for a bronze statue of Wilmington native Retired Major General Joseph McNeil who helped changed the course of American history.

Joseph McNeil and three others inspired the sit-in movement that would spread across the American South and the US. Their actions would lead to the integration of lunch counters and other eating establishments.

- Advertisement -

The Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC is leading an initiative to get a life-sized bronze statue of the civil rights activist.

Joe Finley, co-founder of Wilmington employer Castlebranch, has created a $5,000 challenge pledge for this project.