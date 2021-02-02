Atrium Health employees caught on camera working without masks

“He told me in a flippant attitude that the masks don’t do a thing,” she said. “I saw three more nurses with no masks on. Their masks were down around their necks.”

Keppler told Channel 9 she took out her cell phone and snapped pictures — posting them on social media — to sound the alarm.

“When you come to work. You have to put your personal opinion in your pocket and follow the rules. It is a matter of life or death,” she said.