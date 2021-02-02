CAA postpones UNCW Men’s Basketball games against William & Mary

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW’s men’s basketball series with William & Mary has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within the Tribe program, Colonial Athletic Association officials announced early Tuesday.

The Seahawks were scheduled to play W&M on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14, at Trask Coliseum.

UNCW will still travel to Elon this weekend for a two-game set and host James Madison in a makeup game on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

A decision on rescheduling the postponed game with the Tribe will be made at a later date.