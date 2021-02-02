Chadbourn Police Department looking to add new members to its team

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Chadbourn Police Department has been working hard lately to add more officers to their force.

Under normal circumstances the department would turn to local collect training programs for new recruits. But the pandemic has put a strain on that process.

That’s why the department held a meeting tonight at town hall to discuss the importance of adding new officers.

“Myself, the lieutenant, down to the patrol….I have six guys, and each one of us has been working 100 plus hours, and it’s going to burn us out,” Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey said.

Spivey says he hopes to see more people apply for the current openings with the department in the coming weeks.