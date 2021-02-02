Four dead, one rescued after car landed in Duplin County pond during police chase

earch and rescue crews worked throughout the night after a rollover crash during a police chase sent a vehicle spinning into a Duplin County pond.

The North Carolina State Patrol said a trooper tried to stop a driver for speeding on NC 24 in Duplin County and the car sped off.

- Advertisement -

The pursuit traveled through Kenansville on NC 24, eventually turning onto NC 11 north. At the intersection of NC 11 and NC 903, investigators said driver failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled across NC 903, off the road, hit a fence, and then traveled into the pond where it quickly became submerged in about 15 feet of water.

The trooper threw a rescue rope and pulled one person to shore who had exited the vehicle before it became submerged. That person was taken to Vidant Duplin ER with minor injuries and has since been released.