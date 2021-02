WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A gas leak prompted lane closures on Market Street in New Hanover County Tuesday afternoon.

New Hanover Fire Rescue posted on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. stating crews were on the scene of a gas leak around Greenview Drive and Market Street.

Southbound lanes on Market Street in that area were closed, but have since reopened.

WFD says Piedmont Gas stopped the leaks.

