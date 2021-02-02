Junior League of Wilmington to host drive-in movie in Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do ahead of Valentine’s weekend, the Junior League of Wilmington has the ticket.

The organization is hosting a drive-in movie Saturday, February 6 at Old River Farms located at 8711 Old River Road in Burgaw.

The winter drive-in movie night will feature the film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Tickets are $35 per car (tax is included) and are available on the Junior League of Wilmington, NC website: https://wilmingtonnc.jl.org/events/register-winter-drive-in-movie-night/

One ticket will be good for one car. Concessions will be available for purchase on site. The event will be compliant with social distancing practices.

Founded in 1952, the Junior League of Wilmington, NC is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Junior League of Wilmington, NC is a volunteer organization for women interested in making an impact in their community.

The Junior League of Wilmington, North Carolina is a member of The Association of Junior Leagues International, an organization of transformational female leaders who set bold goals, open their circles, disrupt convention and change the conversation for the betterment of civil society. Today, there are Leagues across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.