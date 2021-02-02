Mideastern Conference releases Volleyball All-Conference Awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school volleyball season wrapped up a few weeks ago for our area teams competing in the playoffs. Now, the Mideastern Conference has released their 2020-2021 All-Conference awards.

The MEC Player of the Year went to New Hanover High School senior Megan Tamisiea. The Wildcats outside hitter finished the season with 277 kills, averaging nearly six a set.

The Mideastern Conference Coach of the Year was awarded to Hoggard’s Ron Strickland. The veteran head coach led the Vikings to an (11-2) record this season and a trip to the third-round of the Class 4A State Playoffs.

The South Brunswick Cougars received the MEC Sportsmanship award. Below, are the full all-conference volleyball teams.

FIRST TEAM

Ayla Johnson, Hoggard

Brooke Osterhoudt, Laney

Izzy Reeves, New Hanover

Gracie Sistrunk, Hoggard

Megan Tamisiea, New Hanover

Carson Grace Toomer, Ashley

Martin-Maine Wrangell, Hoggard

SECOND TEAM

Savannah Cook, Ashley

Jordan Juanes, Laney

Riley Lepley, Hoggard

Mack Murnane, Laney

Carinna Shugarts, Topsail

THIRD TEAM

Annalyse Askew, Ashley

Sarah Collins, New Hanover

Kayden Cupid, West Brunswick

Jasmin Goei, Ashley

Aiden McGuire, Topsail

Mary Peyton Moffitt, South Brunswick

Caroline Richardson, South Brunswick

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Bailey Teeter , Izzy Browne

Hoggard: Tamsie Black , Riley Manning

Laney: Reagan Russ

North Brunswick: Laney Scoggins

South Brunswick: Olivia Morrow

Topsail: Addison Clark