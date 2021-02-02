Mideastern Conference releases Volleyball All-Conference Awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school volleyball season wrapped up a few weeks ago for our area teams competing in the playoffs. Now, the Mideastern Conference has released their 2020-2021 All-Conference awards.
The MEC Player of the Year went to New Hanover High School senior Megan Tamisiea. The Wildcats outside hitter finished the season with 277 kills, averaging nearly six a set.
The Mideastern Conference Coach of the Year was awarded to Hoggard’s Ron Strickland. The veteran head coach led the Vikings to an (11-2) record this season and a trip to the third-round of the Class 4A State Playoffs.
The South Brunswick Cougars received the MEC Sportsmanship award. Below, are the full all-conference volleyball teams.
FIRST TEAM
Ayla Johnson, Hoggard
Brooke Osterhoudt, Laney
Izzy Reeves, New Hanover
Gracie Sistrunk, Hoggard
Megan Tamisiea, New Hanover
Carson Grace Toomer, Ashley
Martin-Maine Wrangell, Hoggard
SECOND TEAM
Savannah Cook, Ashley
Jordan Juanes, Laney
Riley Lepley, Hoggard
Mack Murnane, Laney
Carinna Shugarts, Topsail
THIRD TEAM
Annalyse Askew, Ashley
Sarah Collins, New Hanover
Kayden Cupid, West Brunswick
Jasmin Goei, Ashley
Aiden McGuire, Topsail
Mary Peyton Moffitt, South Brunswick
Caroline Richardson, South Brunswick
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Bailey Teeter , Izzy Browne
Hoggard: Tamsie Black , Riley Manning
Laney: Reagan Russ
North Brunswick: Laney Scoggins
South Brunswick: Olivia Morrow
Topsail: Addison Clark