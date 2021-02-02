NC lawmakers propose bill mandating in-person K-12 classes

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Republican state lawmakers are promoting a bill that would require school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to K-12 students.

Senate Bill 37, which is proposed by state Sens. Deanna Ballard, Michael Lee, and Ralph Hise, would still allow parents to utilize an online-only option for their child.

Educators worry about their health and want to be bumped up as a priority in the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

The North Carolina Association of Educators also wants the state to provide more funding to ensure teachers and students can come back to classrooms safely.

President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans are negotiating a plan to give schools more money.

Gov. Roy Cooper plans to come forward with updated school reopening proposals soon.