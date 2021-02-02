New apartment complex brings hope for Fair Bluff’s future

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County town is still recovering years after being devastated by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. However, there are signs of new life coming to Fair Bluff.

A new apartment complex is raising hope for the town’s future.

River Bluff Pointe Apartments opened in December to anyone who qualified and completely filled up in less than a month.

Apartments range in price from $450 a month for a one-bedroom to just $550 for a three-bedroom.

Fair Bluff Mayor Billy Hammond believes the newest addition to the area is an important step in the town’s recovery.

“As fast as they filled up, that shows you we’re needing places for people to come,” Hammond said. “Bring the population back up in the town, and help the town move forward.”

