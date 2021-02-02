Strong first half pushes Hoggard boys lacrosse past West Brunswick

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard boys lacrosse team jumped out to the 12-1 lead against West Brunswick at the half on Monday. The Vikings were able to use that momentum to carry them to the 19-1 season opening win.

The loss drops the Trojans to now (0-3) on the season. It was Hoggard’s first game of the season after spending the past two weeks in quarantine due to covid protocols. Hoggard head coach Steven Treman says he was surprised with how well his team played after the two week layoff.

“We didn’t have near as much rust as I thought we would have,” Treman says. “We were able to move the ball a lot, control the ground ball, and you know we controlled every part of the game. They look like they were working when we were off. So, that was pretty exciting to see.”

Vikings senior Eli Meyer says even though they are off to a good start they have more work to do to get to where they want to be.

“We can use this to build on what we know we have and what we know we need to work on,” says Meyer. “Even our small mistakes here can lead to much bigger mistakes in bigger games. So, we have to fix those small mistakes before they turn into catastrophic errors.”

West Brunswick will be off until next Monday when the Trojans travel to take on Topsail. Hoggard will hit the road for the first team this season on Thursday against Laney.