UNCW women’s hoops series with Elon and W&M postponed due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s upcoming women’s basketball games with Colonial Athletic Association opponents Elon and William & Mary have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols related to a positive test within the Hofstra program.

The Seahawks, who played a pair of games last weekend at Hofstra, were scheduled to host Elon for two games this weekend (Feb. 6-7) and visit William & Mary for a pair of contests next weekend (Feb. 13-14).

UNCW, Elon and William & Mary administrators and coaches will work with CAA officials to possibly reschedule the games in the future.