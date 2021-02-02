Water disruption scheduled Thursday for Wooten Road in Pender County

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Thursday, contractors will begin waterline work along Wooten Road in Pender County.

Homes from 455 Wooten Rd. through 763 Wooten Rd., as well as Wooten Road and Lum Drive, will experience a water outage for several hours.

A boil water notice is issued for those affected lines until Friday until Pender County Utilities receive a non-positive Bacteria Analysis on the water.

This work is being completed for the interconnection with ONWASA water system.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the water line on NC Hwy 50 will receive a flush. Some water customers may see some color and sediment temporarily.

For questions regarding the water service, please call Pender County Utilities at 910-259-1570.