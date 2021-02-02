Woman kept being sent parking tickets from City of Chicago after moving to North Carolina

CHICAGO, IL (CBS) — Jennifer Owen sold her car and moved to North Carolina and thought Chicago was part of her past, until parking tickets – a whole bunch of them – started showing up.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, signs are everywhere telling you when it’s legal to park and when it’s not – whether because of tow zones, or days of the week when parking is not allowed. It can get confusing – and in Doug Owen’s case, frustrating.

“Now they want $500 for these tickets,” Doug Owen said.

Doug’s daughter, Jennifer, racked up 13 tickets from the City of Chicago.

“That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” Doug Owen said. “She shouldn’t even be getting tickets.”

Doug Owen said the Pontiac Aztek should not have been ticketed because Jennifer sold the car in December 2019 – it was notarized – and Jennifer wasn’t even living in Chicago. She moved back home to North Carolina.

“With the whole pandemic going on, I can’t afford much right now because I’m not working,” Jennifer Owen said.

