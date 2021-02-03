300 NC Walgreens locations planning to start COVID-19 vaccinations soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Walgreens pharmacies will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in select stores nationwide starting Feb. 12, including in North Carolina, as part of a federal push to increase vaccination points as more doses start to become available.

Walgreens has been selected to provide an initial allotment of 31,200 COVID-19 vaccinations at 300 stores in North Carolina as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership beginning in stores Feb. 12 for eligible individuals, company officials tell CBS 17.

Appointments can be made beginning Feb. 9. Walgreens says eligibility is based on North Carolina and jurisdiction guidelines.

While COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to everyone, eligible North Carolina individuals will be able to schedule their appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations to receive their vaccine here.

Appointments will be required in order to receive a vaccine, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

