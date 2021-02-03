Body found in submerged car off I-95 in North Carolina

SELMA, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking into the discovery of a submerged car with a man’s body inside off Interstate 95.

WRAL reports patrol investigators said skid marks suggest the driver ran off I-95 north of Selma and his car went into water near Campground Road.

- Advertisement -

Early Wednesday, divers found the car and pulled it from the water and recovered the man’s body.

According to the patrol, the unidentified man was the only person in the car.

There were car seats in the backseat, but the patrol said the children weren’t with the man.