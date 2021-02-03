Brunswick County asks state to include school employees in Group 2 vaccination process

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Education wants public school employees to be a part of the current group allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, school board members approved a resolution to send to Governor Roy Cooper requesting him to modify Group 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination process to include public school employees.

- Advertisement -

“The success and wellbeing of a community begins with adequate educational opportunities,” Vice-Chair BCS Board of Education Steven Barger said. “We must call on Governor Cooper to elevate the position of school staff on vaccine administration lists. I’m proud of our board for passing this resolution and showing we value our staff and stand with them.”

Watch the meeting here.