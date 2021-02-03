Brunswick County man pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with 12-year-old girl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has pleaded guilty to several counts of child sex crimes.

In court on Wednesday, Braulio Matamoros, 26, pleaded guilty to charges including statutory rape, human trafficking, kidnapping, among others.

He was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison. When released, he must register as a sex offender and will have to undergo satellite-based monitoring for five years.

According to a release by District Attorney Jon David’s office, the investigation began as a missing person’s report of a 12-year-old girl who had not been attending virtual classes during the pandemic. Once they were able to find her, the “investigation took a dramatic turn.”

Detectives learned that the victim had been living with Matamoros on and off relationship for a period of weeks at the time and the two had engaged in sexual acts in Brunswick and Horry counties.

During the investigation and in court on Wednesday, Matamoros insisted he did not know the victim was 12 year old, however, detectives found the victim’s 7th grade report card on his kitchen table and her Brunswick County public school chromebook.

During the sentencing hearing, the assistant DA stated, “Matamoros will spending the next 16 years reminded that the age of consent in North Carolina is 16 years of age.”