Brunswick County NAACP calls for Rep. Rouzer to resign over his objections to election results

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County NAACP has announced a petition calling for the resignation of North Carolina Congressman (R) David Rouzer.

After the nation’s Capitol was stormed on January 6, Congressman Rouzer vote to object the election results.

A statement by the organization says he did this by “rejecting slates of electors representing the will of millions of minority voters in four swing states.”

They believe what they call Rep. Rouzer’s “betrayal” of the constitution makes him unfit to hold public office.

“The members and friends of the Brunswick County NAACP hereby demand his immediate resignation,” their new release stated.

Rep. Rouzer released the following statement in response:

“Selective outrage may be popular at the moment, but it is intellectually dishonest if you know the facts. To illustrate, Democrat Representatives McGovern, Raskin, Lee, Jackson Lee, Grijalva, and Waters objected to the slate of electors from specific states, including North Carolina, after the 2016 Presidential election. The same occurred after the Presidential elections of 1968, 2000 and 2004. The Electoral Count Act, the law which governs the process for which a member of the House and the Senate can challenge the validity of an Electoral slate submitted by a state, was enacted in 1887 as a result of contested elections in three states in the presidential election of 1876. The debate that took place January 6 was grounded in law and precedent and based on late changes to state election laws and procedures that were made by individuals and third parties — not the state legislatures as required by the U.S. Constitution. Our objections to certain slates were intended to highlight these issues with a call for an emergency 10 day audit of the results, which was not an unreasonable ask especially considering at least 40 percent of the country believes the Presidential election was ‘rigged’.”