Great Smokies among nation’s most dangerous parks, outdoor travel guide says

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has made another list, but one that’s not so good. The park is usually at the top of the list of most visited national parks. But now it has been listed as the third most dangerous national park, .

Outforia said National Park Service data shows there have been 92 deaths at GSMNP over the past decade. That data shows the most common cause of death in the GSMNP was car crashes.

Park officials said most of those crashes were caused by speeding, inattentiveness or drunk driving.

The terrain also plays a part, because many of the roads are steep or curvy or both.

