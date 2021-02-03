Grieving mom still waiting for answers one year after daughter’s death in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WBBM) — A grieving Illinois mom continues to look for answers a year after her daughter unexpectedly passed away in North Carolina.

Debbie Heater has subpoenaed documents, and called local law enforcement in Columbus County, but still can’t get clear answers about how her daughter’s death is being investigated.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas looked into her lingering questions.

Shortly after Courtney Heater’s boyfriend made a frantic 911 call, an ambulance rushed to a rural North Carolina home. EMTs pronounced her dead at 4 a.m. on Feb 2, 2020.

“I just didn’t believe it,” said Debbie Heater, her mother.

Debbie, who lives in Plainfield, was shocked when she heard the news.

“How could she be gone? She’s 24 years old. She was an athlete. She was healthy,” she said.

The news devastated Debbie, and Cassidy Mootrey, Courtney’s childhood friend.

“She should be here,” Debbie said.

Even more devastating, nearly a year later, they’re unable to piece together what happened the night Courtney died.

