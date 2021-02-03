Hootie and the Blowfish Morning After the Masters event postponed until fall

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The annual Hootie and the Blowfish Monday After the Masters (MAM) event has been postponed to Sept. 13, 2021.
The event was originally scheduled to take place in North Myrtle Beach on April 10-12.
The tournament organization took to Twitter Tuesday night to make the announcement.
They said that after careful consideration the band, the board and tournament organizers decided that there was probably a slim chance that the virus would be controlled enough by April to have the kind of event that they are accustomed to having.