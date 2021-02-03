Hootie and the Blowfish Morning After the Masters event postponed until fall

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The annual Hootie and the Blowfish has been postponed to Sept. 13, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in North Myrtle Beach on April 10-12.

- Advertisement -

The tournament organization took to Twitter Tuesday night to make the announcement.

They said that after careful consideration the band, the board and tournament organizers decided that there was probably a slim chance that the virus would be controlled enough by April to have the kind of event that they are accustomed to having.

Read more here.