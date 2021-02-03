Moores Creek National Battlefield implements federal mask requirement for COVID-19

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to visit Moores Creek National Battlefield in Pender County anytime soon you will be required to wear a face mask.

Under a recent executive order by President Joe Biden, there is a mask requirement for employees and visitors at all US national parks.

At Moores Creek National Battlefield, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including the visitor center.

Masks are also required on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including the battlefield, trails, and picnic area.

The park visitor center is open at a reduced capacity.