NCSU professor shares science behind COVID-19 sniffing dogs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Dogs who have joined the fight against COVID-19 are now being used to sniff out humans who may have the virus.

The Miami Heat is one of the first in the nation to deploy dogs to search people in line before attending a game. The dogs sit near a person when it detects a potential carrier of COVID-19.

While dogs on the frontline using their acute sense of smell aren’t anything new, the science behind how to train them to sniff out coronavirus and how effective it is is still being gathered.

At NCSU’s Veterinary School, Dr. David Dorman has led several research studies surrounding dogs using their sense of smell to detect bombs and cancer. Dorman says when it comes to a dog using its acute sense of smell to detect the virus there are many questions as to what exactly the dog is smelling.