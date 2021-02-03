Pet Pals: 4-year-old Lab Mix is looking for her forever home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A 4-year-old Lab Mix is looking for her perfect forever home.
New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson says she is shy, calm, and a patient companion who is very independent.
The shelter says she will do best in a home without small animals or children.
A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.
If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.
County residents can adopt for $70.