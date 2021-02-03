Surf City postpones paid parking decision

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Town Council voted on Tuesday to postpone the decision on paid parking in order to gather additional public input on the program.

The town said a drop-in session for members of the public to speak with town staff regarding this topic will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. at 102 N. Shore Drive.

Following the drop-in session, the council will be holding a special meeting to further discuss how the town will be moving towards implementation.

Over the course of the next several weeks, the town will be securing the necessary materials to be able to implement the program for the upcoming season.

The town will be providing updated information on its website and social media.