UNC Wilmington publicly launches $100 million campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — Officials at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington say the school has raised $86 million as part of a campaign to support students, faculty, programs, and facilities.

A news release from the school says UNCW began counting gifts toward the campaign’s goal of $100 million on July 1, 2015 under Chancellor Jose Sartarelli’s leadership. Among the donors are David Congdon and his wife, who made a $10 million gift commitment to establish the David S. Congdon School of Supply Chain, Business Analytics and Information Systems.

- Advertisement -

Among the newest programs already established at the school is the bachelor’s degree in coastal engineering, which the school says is the first of its kind in the nation.