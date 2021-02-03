UNC Wilmington publicly launches $100 million campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — Officials at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington say the school has raised $86 million as part of a campaign to support students, faculty, programs, and facilities.
A news release from the school says UNCW began counting gifts toward the campaign’s goal of $100 million on July 1, 2015 under Chancellor Jose Sartarelli’s leadership. Among the donors are David Congdon and his wife, who made a $10 million gift commitment to establish the David S. Congdon School of Supply Chain, Business Analytics and Information Systems.
Among the newest programs already established at the school is the bachelor’s degree in coastal engineering, which the school says is the first of its kind in the nation.