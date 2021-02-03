Wilmington approves paid incentive for city employees who get vaccinated for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council has given the green light for city employees to get a paid incentive for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

During their Tuesday night meeting, council members authorized a resolution that provides four hours of paid leave to city employees who provide proof of full vaccination for the COVID-19 virus.

The city says they hope this incentive will encourage employees to be vaccinated.

Also at the meeting, the council OK’d the planned renovations to Bijou Park, which sits between North Front Street and River Place. The $604,795 contract goes to Muter Construction and involves demolition and a complete renovation of the site including landscaping, string lighting, moveable seating, and additional alternate bid elements.