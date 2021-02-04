8-month-old survives being hit during shooting in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WXII via CNN) — An 8-month-old girl survived her injuries after being hit by bullets in four different places while sleeping in her bedroom in Winston-Salem Friday.

The mother of little Jiya, Jade Green, said it’s a miracle her baby is alive today.

Jiya is home from the hospital, but memories of what sent her there are still present in the bullet holes in her mother’s apartment.

Police said the shooters had the wrong place at the Hunt Club Apartments.

At the time of the shooting, Green was grabbing dinner and Jiya’s father, Jerius McMahan, was at work. She was in the apartment with her older sister and grandmother.

