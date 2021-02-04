‘A sign of the times’: Local Walmart transitions fully to self-checkout

SURF CITY, NC (StarNews) — One Wilmington-area Walmart recently removed all of its employee-run checkout lanes, replacing them with self-checkout stations.

The renovation wrapped up last week inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Surf City. It increased the number of check outs in the store from six to 12, according to Casey Staheli, a Walmart spokesperson.

The transition was made in response to changing “customer patterns,” Staheli said. For example, Walmarts across the country, including the Surf City location, saw a jump in demand for online grocery orders and pick-up.

Some of that demand is likely tied to customer precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Staheli said, but Walmart expects the demand for grocery pick-up to continue.

To ease the transition and help check outs run smoothly, Walmart employees will be stationed near the self-checkout area to provide assistance, if needed.

