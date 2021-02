BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools is hoping to get feedback from parents about grades 6-12 possibly returning to the classrooms full time.

This comes after Gov. Roy Cooper, joined by top education and state officials, called on K-12 school districts across the state to return to in-person instruction for all students.

Parents and guardians of students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to take this survey: https://forms.gle/uTiSbZHvuN9ZJZQ99