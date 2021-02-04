Ben and Jerry’s unveils new ice cream line

(CNN) — Get your spoons ready because Ben and Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors. Their new collection will be featuring seven flavors.

The flavors include Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over The Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu, and Whiskey Biz.

The Whiskey Biz pint was made in partnership with Vermont’s own Whistlepig Whiskey.

Better yet, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The collection is available now in stores nationwide.