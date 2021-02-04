Charleston boat tour company sued after NC man, toddler fall into harbor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) — A North Carolina man has filed a lawsuit against a tour company after he and his daughter fell off a boating dock and into the Charleston Harbor as they were on their way to a boating tour.
Lawyers filed the suit on behalf of John Mack on Wednesday against LaGrande Hanna, Tour Management Services Inc. and Charleston Tours and Events who own and operate a tour boat called the Carolina Belle.
The suit claims that on June 6, 2020 the defendants failed to properly secure the tour boat to the dock before boarding passengers.
According to the lawsuit, at one point, the boat pulled away from the dock causing the gangway to collapse, and dumped Mack and his 2-year-old daughter into the harbor 20 feet below.